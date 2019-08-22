House Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski told his New Jersey district that immigrants are needed for menial jobs, asking rhetorically “who do you think is mowing our beautiful lawns?”

Video of Malinowski’s remarks was obtained by The Washington Examiner. “There are a lot of jobs in our community, that like it or not, for better or for worse, Americans are not willing to take,” Malinowski told constituents at the event Tuesday.

“Who do you think is taking care of our seniors?” Malinowski told the crowd.

“Who do you think is mowing our beautiful lawns in Somerset County?” Malinowski said. “We don’t usually ask, but a lot of those workers are undocumented. There are just not a lot of kids who, sorry, from Montgomery High, who are going to be doing that full time. You guys are going into robotics, for goodness’ sake.”

Malinowski represents a swing district in New Jersey, and is serving his first term in Congress after flipping it from Republican control. He previously served as a diplomat in President Barack Obama’s State Department and immigrated to the U.S. from Poland when he was six years old.

