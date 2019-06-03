comScore

House Set to Vote Next Week on Holding Barr and Don McGahn in Contempt

By Josh FeldmanJun 3rd, 2019, 7:08 pm

The Democratic-led House of Representatives has set a date for next week to vote on holding Attorney General Bill Barr and former White House counsel Don McGahn in contempt.

Per Politico, the vote to hold Barr in contempt for not complying with the subpoena for the full unredacted Mueller report will take place on June 11th:

The resolution would clear the way for the House Judiciary Committee to take Barr to court to enforce its subpoena and settle the matter legally — a crucial step for Democrats seeking to accelerate their obstruction of justice investigation against President Donald Trump…

The vote, supported by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and other top members of House leadership, will authorize the House to hold Barr in civil contempt. Democrats will forgo an effort to hold Barr in criminal contempt, which Democratic sources described as an empty gesture because Barr would never face charges from his own Justice Department.

After multiple reports said the Barr vote would take place next week, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer confirmed they would also vote to hold McGahn in contempt:

