In a ranting text message correspondence with New York Magazine‘sOlivia Nuzzi, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani reportedly referred to himself as a “high functioning human being,” and a “phenom.”

“Garbage your publication cannot be counted on to report fairly on this salacious stupidity,” he wrote. “I am a high functioning human being able to outwork people half my age. Compared to Biden and Pelosi, I’m a phenom.”

Giuliani reportedly made the remarks in response to a request for comment from Nuzzi, who published a story on Monday about the plethora of bizarre text messages Giuliani has sent to journalists over the years.

Nuzzi’s article detailed the dozens of times Giuliani has sent accidental voice recordings of himself and his conversations to random journalists in his contact list, and how he bizarrely responds with “likes” to difficult questions from reporters, but doesn’t actually answer them.

“Every now and then, he might send some variety of the smiley-face emoji, but he’s much more likely to like his own texts,” claimed one unnamed reporter to Nuzzi. “I remember one time he gave his own text a thumbs-down but then promptly switched it to a thumbs-up.”

“I’ve definitely woken up to a missed FaceTime call, which I can only hope was inadvertent,” they continued.

Another unnamed reporter told Nuzzi that Giuliani once sent over “a picture of him smoking a cigar on a golf cart.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]