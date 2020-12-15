Once again, each of the three major cable news networks had something to celebrate, ratings-wise, on Monday.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow had a big night, with The Rachel Maddow Show winning the most viewers in all of cable news for the day, 3.51 million, and 640,000 viewers in the key A25-54 demographic, the most younger viewers at 9 p.m. CNN’s Erin Burnett and Anderson Cooper brought in huge demo viewers at 7 p.m. and 8p.m., respectively: Erin Burnett OutFront had 807,000 viewers in the younger demo (3.03 million viewers total), and Anderson Cooper 360 had 717,000 demo viewers.

In fact, CNN, which spent much of the day covering the electoral college vote confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s win, had a strong showing throughout the day, getting not only the most viewers overall (1.94 million), but averaging 470,000 viewers in the demo – easily beating MSNBC (277,000 in the demo, 1.82 million overall) and Fox (254,000 in the demo, 1.65 million total).

Fox News won prime time in total viewers, with 2.87 million total viewers, barely beating out MSNBC, which had 2.86 million total viewers. CNN had the fewest total viewers in prime time – 2.14 million – but won big in the demo, with 586,000 younger viewers in prime time. MSNBC had the second-most viewers in the demo, with 487,000 and Fox had the fewest, with 450,000.

With Maddow winning in both overall viewers and the demo at 9 p.m., Chris Cuomo and Sean Hannity each had to settle for second: Cuomo Prime Time had the second-most viewers in the demo, 549,000, while Hannity had 436,000. However, Hannity beat Cuomo in total viewers, 2.88 million to 2.12 million.

At 8 p.m., Tucker Carlson Tonight won the most viewers overall, with nearly 3.5 million, but came in second in demo viewers, with 544,000. Cooper won the demo, with 717,000 younger viewers, but with 2.65 million overall, had the second-most viewers for the hour. All In with Chris Hayes had the fewest viewers overall – 2.53 million – and 427,000 in the demo.

With Erin Burnett OutFront’s dominance at 7 p.m. (3.03 million viewers total, 807,000 in the demo), both Martha MacCallum and Joy Reid were left behind. The ReidOut pulled in 2.77 million viewers and 471,000 in the demo, while The Story with Martha MacCallum got 1.97 million total viewers, and just 322,000 in the demo.

The early morning wins were split between MSNBC and Fox. Morning Joe had the most viewers overall, 1.39 million, and 213,000 in the demo. Fox and Friends won the most viewers in the demo – 228,000 – but came in second in total viewers, with almost 1.2 million. New Day on CNN had 754,000 total viewers, with 181,000 in the demo.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]