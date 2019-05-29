House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) slammed Facebook for its refusal to remove doctored videos of her speaking faked to make her look drunk or incoherent, saying the company is “lying to the public” and enabling election interference efforts.

“We have said all along, poor Facebook, they were unwittingly exploited by the Russians. I think wittingly, because right now they are putting up something that they know is false. I think it’s wrong,” Pelosi told KQED News.

“I think they have proven—by not taking down something they know is false—that they were willing enablers of the Russian interference in our election,” she said.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Facebook has said it has heavily reduced the one of the videos appearances in people’s news feeds, and that the video now plays alongside a small informational box linking to fact checks indicating the video is false.

The doctored videos, which are subtly edited to make it appear that Pelosi was slurring her words during an event, began surfacing across social media last week.

Another video that was misleadingly edited to make it look like Pelosi stammers was first shown on Fox Business and later promoted by President Donald Trump.

[Image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com