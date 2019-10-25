Newly-minted Fox News contributor John Solomon coordinated with indicted Rudy Giuliani ally Lev Parnas to facilitate his stories about Joe Biden’s actions in Ukraine, according to a new report.

The report from ProPublica states Parnas set up an interview between Solomon and a Ukrainian prosecutor who accused Biden of removing an official to assist his son. ProPublica also reports Parnas was present for Solomon’s interview with the prosecutor last March and helped Solomon with translation and setting up other interviews.

Parnas and his partner Igor Fruman were assisting Giuliani’s efforts in Ukraine to dig up dirt on President Donald Trump’s political opponents like the Bidens and the Democratic National Committee. Both Fruman and Parnas were arrested earlier this month and face campaign finance charges.

Solomon told ProPublica that his reporting was accurate and said “No one knew there was anything wrong with Lev Parnas at the time.” The Hill, where Solomon wrote many of his columns about Ukraine, had branded his articles as “opinion.”

“Everybody who approaches me has an angle,” Solomon said. “My mother has an angle when she calls me.” An attorney for Parnas did not return requests for comment to ProPublica.

Solomon was hired by Fox as a contributor earlier this month after announcing he was leaving The Hill.

