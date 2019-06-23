According to a new profile, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro used her show to attack then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions after he reportedly blocked President Donald Trump from hiring her.

The item is one of several pieces of information offered about the Fox host and staunch Trump ally in a new Washington Post profile series detailing Trump’s associates and confidantes.

“For a while, Trump considered Pirro for a Washington job, interviewing her for a top Justice Department position under Jeff Sessions — a job she lobbied hard to get, according to a senior administration official. But Sessions blocked the appointment, the official said, after which Pirro attacked Sessions on her show for recusing himself from the Russia investigation,” The Washington Post reported.

The article also outlines Pirro’s past as district attorney for Westchester County in New York and her attempted bid in politics.

The article also describes that talk about giving Pirro a job in the Trump administration has cooled off, with officials telling the newspaper that Trump views her as more of an asset on the outside of government.

“Jeanine has a greater impact on the outside because the issues on which she is most expert rose to the fore of this presidency almost immediately,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told the Post.

[Image via Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AFP/Getty Images]

