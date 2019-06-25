A new report indicates that White House Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney is on increasingly thin ice with President Donald Trump.

The status of Mulvaney’s relationship with Trump seemed to go on display recently when the president shooed Mulvaney out of the Oval Office for coughing in the middle of his interview with with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. To expand on this, several current and former Trump Administration officials spoke anonymously to Politico and said that even though Mulvaney might not necessarily lose his job soon, the president is definitely getting weary of him.

“In recent weeks, Trump has been snapping at his acting chief of staff with some frequency, and expressing greater frustration with him than usual,” the report states. “One White House official called it ‘inevitable since any chief of staff has to deliver both the good and bad news,’ and this president does not like hearing the latter.”

While some of Politico‘s sources commented that Trump’s frustrations with Mulvaney aren’t particularly out of the ordinary, others said Trump has been asking people in recent months for their opinions on Mulvaney’s leadership. These questions and Trump scolding Mulvaney for his coughing have been interpreted as signs that the president’s irritation is growing.

