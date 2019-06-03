Former Republican strategist and current CNN contributor and The View co-host Ana Navarro had a singular message to all of the United Kingdom, no doubt to their collective relief: “I’m sorry.”

That was the message she delivered on The View on Monday as Donald Trump‘s state visit got underway and cable news has been wall-to-wall with clips and images of the royals and the Trumps mixing and mingling.

The hosts were discussing the visit, and in the clip above, you can hear Whoopi Goldberg talking about how Trump has lost more money than anyone, and they are discussing whether he’s actually talking about policy or politics. They talked about how he is less popular than the ‘American Princess’ Meghan Markle about whom he was asked, and the big baby balloon that protesters fly when Trump comes to town, and the feud with London Mayor Sadiq Khan, in rapid fire style.

As they prepared to go to break, Navarro said “well listen, just one last message to the Brits?”

“Yeah,” prompted Goldberg.

“I’m sorry,” said Navarro, to the laughter of her co-hosts and applause from the audience.

Watch the clip above, courtesy of ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com