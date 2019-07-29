Charlamagne Tha God told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle President Donald Trump does not give “a damn about black people,” and if he sat down with him, it would be purely for entertainment purposes.

Ruhle gave Charlamagne a hypothetical: “If you sat down with President Trump…”

“Bleh,” said Charlamagne in disgust.

“You wouldn’t sit down with him? He’s the president,” said Ruhle.

“I just don’t feel it would be a productive conversation. That would be a conversation for entertainment purposes. It would be great, you know, publicity for our show,” said Charlamagne. “It would be great ratings-wise but he doesn’t really need to be sitting down with me, he needs to be sitting down with the Elijah Cummings of the world, and the Maxine Waters, and the John Lewises and you know the people who actually have a stake in this country in that way.”

“It’s not like he gives a damn about black people. It’s not like he gives a damn about brown people,” said Charlamagne. “What would he be talking to me for other than entertainment purposes?”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com