Elizabeth Warren Weirdly Refuses to Call Trump a ‘Racist’ After Calling Him a Racist Many Times

Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren pointedly refused to call President Donald Trump a racist when asked, even though she has repeatedly done so in the past.

On Tuesday, CNN’s Manu Raju asked Warren if Trump is racist after Warren denounced Trump’s racist attacks on the group of four freshman progressives — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) — that has come to be known as the “squad.”

“I just think what the president said is appalling, and he’s trying to stir up as much hatred and dissension in this country as possible,” Warren said, adding “Because it serves his political ends, he thinks if he can set American against American, that somehow he prospers. But I’ll tell you, the United States suffers.”

“Is the president racist?” Raju asked.

“Look at his remarks,” Warren said. “He’s made racist remarks, and he’s been racially hateful to people. That’s what matters.”

“But is he racist?” Raju asked again, and Warren demurred more pointedly.

“I don’t have to look at his heart, that’s not the point,” Warren said. “He behaves, look at what he’s done, it’s racist. What he’s done, over and over and over, it’s not the first time.”

Warren has repeatedly called Trump “racist” in the past, including over his use of the racist moniker “Pocahontas” in reference to Warren.

Watch the clip above, via The Hill.

