The adulation flowed like a river on Fox & Friends Wednesday when the curvy couch sang unmoderated praise of President Donald Trump‘s 2020 kickoff.

As the panel ran through the highlights of Trump’s commencement rally for his re-election campaign, they eventually focused on how electrified the crowd became when the president brought Sarah Huckabee Sanders onstage and suggested her for a possible governor’s role. Ed Henry acknowledged the praise for the outgoing press secretary by saying “Washington doesn’t like her. The rest of the country likes her.”

“She got the biggest ovation of all,” he said. “They love around the country the way Sarah Sanders fights and pushes back against the media.”

“She is tough, but she’s still good. We love her family,” Ainsley Earhardt continued, reminding viewers that Sanders’ dad is a regular commentator for Fox. “She has all these kids. It’s a hard job. She has been pummeled by the media…Some people have said the nastiest things about her, so America is behind her and loves her.”

Steve Doocy concluded by fueling speculation that Sanders will run for office, noting that Governor Asa Hutchinson is approaching his term limit.

Watch above, via Fox News.

