Fox News host Brian Kilmeade told Jesse Watters that he believes media coverage of the impeachment inquiry is making President Donald Trump’s supporters more convinced to support him.

“None of this stuff has panned out that’s why these polls don’t move on impeachment, the people just don’t trust what they’re hearing anymore,” Watters told Kilmeade on Watters World Saturday.

“If you have a chance to travel the the country … go to Oklahoma go to Nebraska, go to Texas — they’re not following it. And so they don’t get upset, they’re not changing their mind. In fact when they view it, it has made the Trump supporters more determined. it made the ambivalent Trump supporters more determined because they see unfairness to it,” Kilmeade said.

Watters posed a similar question to contributor Deroy Murdock, asking “Trump being besieged 24/7 by all of this stuff, do you think that’s what hardens their allegiance towards president?”

Murdock said he believes it does, saying “they see him being victimized over nothing, over a call that might be a little bit unusual but nothing illegal or impeachable in the view of increasing number of people we’ve seen since the impeachment hearing started support for impeachment has fallen.”

