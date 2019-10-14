Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) argued that its the Democrats’ fault President Donald Trump’s abandoned America’s Kurdish allies and allowed a crisis to unfold in Northern Syria.

The House Republican Conference chairwoman gave an interview to Fox & Friends on Monday where she expressed concern about the situation in Syria while the Kurds remain under attack from the Turkish military’s ongoing incursion. When Brian Kilmeade asked what Trump’s pullout decision will mean for America’s hope of maintaining international alliances, Cheney warned of the ramifications by saying “If our adversaries begin to seek weakness, if our adversaries begin to think we won’t defend our allies, that we won’t defend our interests, that’s provocative.”

After that, Cheney went right on ahead to blame the Democrats and the Trump impeachment inquiry for the Syria quandary:

“I also want to say that the impeachment proceedings that are going on and what the Democrats are doing themselves to try to weaken this president is part of this. It was not an accident that the Turks chose this moment to roll across the border. And I think the Democrats have got to pay very careful attention to the damage that they’re doing with the impeachment proceedings.”

Kilmeade declined to push back on Cheney or have her explain the logic of her assertion.

Watch above, via Fox News.

