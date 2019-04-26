Maher Tears Into Mueller After Report: ‘Bob, Your Trail of Bread Crumbs Isn’t Good Enough’

Bill Maher ended his show Friday night by tearing into special counsel Robert Mueller (Democrats’ “prosecutor Jesus”) for finally delivering America the answer “ask someone else.”

Maher was stunned by how Mueller laid out “terrible crimes by a corrupt precedent” but then delivered “Crime and No Punishment.”

He said all Mueller had to do was “use the law to come to justice, not be so restricted by technicalities that the bad guys win”:

“Sometimes it comes down to you. The attorney general is corrupt, the Congress is dysfunctional. What good is leaving a road map for impeachment if you know a tribal, party-before-country Republican Senate will never remove the president? Bob, your trail of bread crumbs isn’t good enough. We’re not that smart anymore.”

He went off on Mueller for completing his report without directly interviewing President Donald Trump or Don Jr., calling it “one feckless punt after another.”

Maher even said that Rudy Giuliani‘s quote Sunday that “there’s nothing wrong with taking information from Russians” is now “on Mueller.”

