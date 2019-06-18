For years, Jon Stewart has publicly advocated for 9/11 first responders, and since at least 2015 he’s been critical of Mitch McConnell in particular for being an obstacle.

Stewart’s criticism of McConnell continued into this week, following his emotional testimony with first responders pushing for Congress to extend the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund. McConnell responded by saying they would take care of it and that he doesn’t get why Stewart “is all bent out of shape.”

The Senate Majority Leader was asked again today about Stewart’s criticism, and he said, “We’ve never left the 9/11 victims behind and we won’t again.”

After getting a question on reparations, McConnell was asked again about the attention he’s getting over this particular legislation and whether Stewart’s public pressure has an influence on how he’ll proceed.

“I don’t know how many times I can say we’ve never left the 9/11 victims behind, and we won’t again,” he responded.

Monday night on The Late Show, Stewart called out McConnell for continuing to “jack around” first responders and “go[ing] with the ‘we get to it when we get to it’ argument for the heroes of 9/11.”

“You love the 9/11 community when they serve your political purposes,” Stewart said, “but when they’re in urgent need, you slow-walk, you dither.”

You can watch above, via C-SPAN.

