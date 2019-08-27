MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace opened her show this afternoon teeing off on the bad reviews “America’s mad King George” has been getting over his performance at the G7 summit.

Teeing off a Paul Krugman column saying President Donald Trump is “extremely unstable,” Wallace spoke with her panel about the president’s instability and its impact on America and the world.

She remarked that Trump’s “instability and impulsivity threaten to deprive him of his own best and strongest argument for his own reelection, the strength of the economy.”

Wallace also went off on Trump for “aggressively” advocating for Vladimir Putin at the G7, asking, “Why isn’t there an outcry? Why is Joe Walsh the only Republican running against Donald Trump? Why don’t Republicans care anymore that there is an American asset of Vladimir Putin running the country?”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com