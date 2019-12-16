Academy Award-winning actor Robert De Niro again ripped President Donald Trump in a wild interview on ABC’s The View, arguing Trump was worse than any of the terrible people he played on screen.

De Niro was elaborating on saying he would never want to play Trump in a movie, saying the president was worse than any role he ever played – including Travis Bickle, who kills multiple people in the film Taxi Driver due to a delusional interest in a 12-year-old prostitute.

“You have played some of the most really unredeemable characters. Travis Bickle — Travis Bickle was a psychopathic taxi driver. Jake LaMotta in Raging Bull, who beat his wife. Is Trump worse than they are?” Joy Behar asked.

“To me he is,” De Niro responded. “He has no understanding that I can see of the outside world other than anything around him. He has no idea of what his purpose in life as the president should be, and that is to pull the country together, to be for the people, to heal wounds, not to open them up and pour salt on them.”

“He’s a low life, he is a low life and he knows he is a low life,” De Niro summed up.

Watch above, via ABC.

