The Dictionary Trolls Trump For Saying People of Faith Helped ‘Abolition of Civil Rights’

The website Dictionary.com trolled Donald Trump for saying, at the National Prayer Breakfast, that people of faith helped lead “the abolition of civil rights.”

During Thursday morning’s speech at the annual prayer banquet, Trump told the crowd that “Since the founding of our nation, many of our greatest strides, from gaining our Independence to abolition of civil rights, to extending the vote for women, have been led by people of faith and started in prayer.”

Shortly after Trump’s miscue, the site subtweeted Trump with the definition of “abolition”:

Abolition. The act of doing away with, putting an end to. https://t.co/pV3YscRdH3 https://t.co/8TH8AEzrzo — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) February 7, 2019

The remark also drew a lot of attention elsewhere on social media.

While Trump’s statement was likely unintentional, it is true that many people of faith used the Bible to justify slavery, as well as to support Jim Crow laws. But the civil rights movement was also led by faith leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who did so through political activism. As the dictionary site notes, they did not “abolish” civil rights.

