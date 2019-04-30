The View‘s Joy Behar: With an Ecomomy Like This, Trump’s Approval Rating ‘Should Be in the 70s’

Joy Behar noted, Tuesday, that for all of the economic gains that happened under his presidency, Donald Trump seems incapable of getting the majority of the country behind him.

During a discussion on The View of the latest developments surrounding the 2020 election, Behar cited the Washington Post‘s documenting of more than 10,000 false or misleading statements since becoming president. The progressive pundit referenced this stat in the context of Trump’s approval poll ratings, which frequently hover below 40 percent. Behar argued the misleading statements help explain the Trump’s depressed poll numbers despite a strong economy.

“The thing about the economy that’s interesting is that Trump’s numbers never seem to go past 38, 39%. And with an economy like this, he should be in the 70s.”

Behar was seconded by Meghan McCain, who called it “bizarrely historical” that Trump’s ratings are still so low despite the economy being the way it is.

“He’s so disgusting that people hate him anyway,” Behar concluded.

Watch above, via ABC.

