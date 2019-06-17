Trump is Just Tweeting Out Fox News Chyrons Now

Indeed, that is what’s happening.

It’s well established that President Donald Trump not only loves binging on his favorite cable news program, but also that he loves to tweet out favorable Fox News clips. On Monday, several hours after Trump said all polls showing him down to Democrats are “Fake”, the president offered up this out of context note:

“Iran to defy Uranium Stockpile Limits” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2019

Of course, our first instinct was to check in on Fox News. Sure enough, it appears the president was watching the network’s reporting on the escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Minutes before Trump’s tweet came out, Fox ran the chyron – “Iran to defy Uranium Stockpile Limits” – as Julie Banderas spoke to former CIA Chief of Station Daniel Hoffman about the tensions between Washington and Tehran.

