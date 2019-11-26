President Donald Trump railed against the impeachment hearings in his Florida rally tonight.

He went after the Democrats for “trying to rip the nation apart,” first bringing up the “Russia hoax” before saying “now the same maniacs are pushing the deranged impeachment.”

“They’re pushing that impeachment witch hunt and a lot of bad things are happening to them,” Trump said. “Because you see what’s happening in the polls? Everybody said that’s really bullshit!”

The crowd chered, and apparently there were chants of “Bullshit!”:

Trump on Americans' reaction to impeachment: “Everybody said that’s really bullshit.” Florida rally crowd now chanting "Bullshit! Bullshit! Bullshit!" — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) November 27, 2019

Trump tells the crowd in Florida about impeachment: "That's really bullshit" as they chant "Bullshit, Bullshit" — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) November 27, 2019

You can watch above, via C-SPAN.

