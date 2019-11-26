comScore

WATCH LIVE: TRUMP FL RALLY

video

Trump Rails Against Impeachment at Rally: People Know This Is ‘Bullsh*t’

By Josh FeldmanNov 26th, 2019, 7:56 pm

President Donald Trump railed against the impeachment hearings in his Florida rally tonight.

He went after the Democrats for “trying to rip the nation apart,” first bringing up the “Russia hoax” before saying “now the same maniacs are pushing the deranged impeachment.”

“They’re pushing that impeachment witch hunt and a lot of bad things are happening to them,” Trump said. “Because you see what’s happening in the polls? Everybody said that’s really bullshit!”

The crowd chered, and apparently there were chants of “Bullshit!”:

You can watch above, via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: