Fox News host Tucker Carlson saw a fairly decisive win in the Friday night ratings struggle, coming out on top in a key demo and surpassing total audience numbers for a episode of Hannity without Sean Hannity.

According to Nielsen data, Tucker Carlson Tonight drew 3.278 million viewers overall and 507,000 viewers in the coveted adults aged 25-54 demographic. Hannity, which was hosted by Fox News contributor Jason Chafettz, drew 412,000 in the demo and a close 3.256 million in total audience numbers.

During his Friday episode, Carlson rebuked conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation and other conservative groups for working with tech companies. “To this day there are nice and well-meaning people at Heritage. But as an organization, Heritage no longer represents the interests of conservatives. At least on the question of tech,” he said, later earning a rebuke from Heritage.

MSNBC’s prime time flagship The Rachel Maddow Show drew 393,000 viewers in the demo and 2.635 million viewers overall – fewer than Fox News’ The Five which drew 444,000 viewers in the demo and 2.993 million viewers overall. However, The 11th Hour with Brian Williams saw 1.729 million viewers – more than the 1.582 million who tuned in to Fox News @ Night.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]