Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney is delivering a press briefing today — a rare occurrence since White House Press Conferences have effectively ended over a half year ago.

The briefing kicks of at 12:30 pm EST and comes at a contentious time for a White House embattled by a House impeachment inquiry that has become an existential threat to the Trump administration.

At the same time, President Donald Trump is receiving harsh and bipartisan condemnation for the current events in northern Syria after Trump unilaterally decided to withdraw U.S. military aid to Kurds in the region fighting ISIS, among other things.

Watch the briefing above, live via the White House, at 12:30 p.m. EST.

