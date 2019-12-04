Sean Hannity was none too pleased with Howard Stern’s interview of Hillary Clinton — which aired Wednesday.

In a few scathing barbs on Wednesday night’s Hannity, the host went after Stern — going so far to suggest that Stern sold out in a late-career reinvention.

“Stern [asked Clinton] — this is a little ironic — did Lindsey Graham sell his soul? The guy I grew up listening to, Howard Stern, to me, would have supported Donald Trump, not Hillary Clinton. And probably wouldn’t be at Hamptons polo matches and parties.”

After playing a brief clip from the interview, Hannity renewed his criticism of the legendary shock jock.

“Not sure why Howard hates Trump and loves her,” Hannity said. “Makes no sense. That’s not the guy I grew up listening to.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]