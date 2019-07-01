John Oliver was not a fan of President Donald Trump‘s visit to the DMZ.

In a scathing Last Week Tonight show opener on Sunday, the HBO host ripped the president for visiting the DMZ and participating in a smiley photo-op with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. In one particularly brutal jab, Oliver bashed Trump for waiting to receive permission from the North Korean leader to cross into that country’s territory.

“Oh, that’s actually nice!” Oliver said, sarcastically. “So Trump wanted to step over the line, was ready to do it, but waited until he received affirmative consent. What a refreshing change of pace for him.

“Maybe Trump’s mantra going forward should be, ‘Treat women with the same respect you show murderous autocrats.’ He’s growing. Good for him.”

Transitioning from North Korea, Oliver went on to shred Jared Kushner‘s Middle East peace proposal as not at all realistic.

“It is a vision that fits somewhere between an economic wish list, and a half-remembered rich boy wet dream,” the comic said.

Oliver invoked the comments of former U.S. ambassador to Israel Dan Kurtzer — who reportedly said he would give the proposal a C- if it had been submitted by an undergraduate student.

“I doubt that actually bothers Jared,” Oliver said of Kurtzer’s criticism. “Because a C- is the trust fund’s boy’s A+”

Watch above, via HBO.

