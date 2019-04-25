Comcast Executive David Cohen Hosting Joe Biden Campaign Fundraiser Tonight

David Cohen, the executive vice president and chief lobbyist of Comcast, parent company of NBC Universal, is throwing a fundraiser Thursday night for Joe Biden‘s 2020 presidential campaign, which officially launched earlier today.

Notable guests who will be in attendance include former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter, former Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell, and Senator Bob Casey (D-PA), who endorsed the former vice president’s campaign this morning. The fundraiser’s invitation also notes Reps. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE), Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), Dwight Evans (D-PA), Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA), Madeleine Dean (D-PA), Matt Cartwright (D-PA), and Brendan Boyle (D-PA).

Invitation for VP @JoeBiden Presidential Campaign fundraiser taking place tomorrow night in Philadelphia. Make checks payable to “Biden for President” @CBSPhilly #JoeBiden2020 pic.twitter.com/MbapBa1lRu — Stephen McKenzie (@SteveMcKCBS3) April 24, 2019

Attendees are expected to donate to Biden’s campaign the legal maximum amount of $2,800 to appear at the event. However, the event makes an exception for the “young professional” class, who can attend the event for just $250.

Other fundraising measures planned for Biden’s third presidential run include former President Barack Obama‘s powerful email list and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo‘s donor network.

According to the news site Sludge, which tracks money in politics, Comcast was a leading donor to Biden during his time in the Senate, as individuals tied to the company — which owns NBCUniversal — gifted the Democrat nearly $85,000 in the two decades prior to his departure from the Senate in 2009.

[image via Scott Olson/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com