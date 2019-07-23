Democratic 2020 hopeful Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) fiercely criticized Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Tuesday while arguing that the competing candidate is unqualified to lead the United States military due to her lack of foreign policy experience.

“Kamala Harris is not qualified to serve as commander in chief and I can say this from a personal perspective as a soldier,” Gabbard said during an appearance on Fox Sports Radio this morning. “She has no background or experience in foreign policy and she lacks the temperament that is necessary for commander in chief.”

The Hawaii lawmaker, who served a tour in Iraq with the U.S. Army, continued her attacks against Harris by noting that she personally witnessed “war first hand and experienced the consequences of what happens when we have presidents from both political parties in the White House who lack experience and lack that foreign policy understanding, who therefore fall under the influence of the foreign policy establishments and military industrial complex.”

“This is what is so dangerous and what we’ve seen over time,” added Gabbard.

The communications director for the Harris campaign, Lily Adams, took to Twitter after the interview aired for a rebuttal of Gabbard’s comments.

Definite hard pass on taking national security advice from Assad’s cheerleader. https://t.co/X7aCVW9Jxi — Lily Adams (@adamslily) July 23, 2019

