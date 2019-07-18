In response to a question of whether “send her back” chants were appropriate at Wednesday night’s rally for President Donald Trump, Sen. Lindsey Graham said “They’re American citizens. This is their home as much as mine.”

Answering questions from reporters on Capitol Hill, the South Carolina senator said, “Let me be clear: My beef is with policy, not personality. All of these congresswomen won their election.”

“And I believe their policies will change America for the worse and that’s the debate for me,” Graham added.

Still, the senator defended the president’s tactics.

CNN’s Manu Raju then pushed Graham — asking how much Trump had changed the Republican party.

“John McCain, when he, in 2008, went up to that woman and famously at the rally and said that Barack Obama is not a Muslim, how much has this party changed since —” said Raju, before Graham cut him off.

“He took a different — different tack,” Graham said. “He’s fighting back. I don’t remember anybody treating John McCain the way they’re treating Trump. I don’t remember John McCain having to go through this crap every day. All the time.”

