Eric Swalwell (D-CA) will hold a news conference on Monday amid a report that he will be the first nominee to withdraw his bid to become the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

Swalwell’s team announced that the congressman has a press conference scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET at his campaign headquarters. This comes shortly after Swalwell cancelled a series of Fourth of July campaign events he had planned last week in New Hampshire.

The California congressman ran primarily on a pro-gun control platform, but between his low poll numbers and his lack of any major boost after last month’s Democratic debate, it would seem he failed to make a sizable impact in the crowded 2020 field. The Los Angeles Times‘ Mark Barabak reports that Swalwell will withdraw to focus on his congressional reelection prospects.

NEWS: Eric Swalwell plans to drop out of the presidential race and seek reelection to the House, according to a Capitol Hill source familiar with his intentions. An announcement is expected later today in Swalwell’s district in the East Bay area outside San Francisco. — Mark Z. Barabak (@markzbarabak) July 8, 2019

The news has been corroborated by The Hill’s Scott Wong.

CONFIRMED: REP. ERIC SWALWELL (D-Calif.) is ending his presidential bid today, a Democratic lawmaker confirms. He launched his bid for WH on "Late Show w./Stephen Colbert" in April. @RepSwalwell — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) July 8, 2019

