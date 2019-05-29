Eric Trump to Lou Dobbs: Robert Mueller Has Done ‘A Tremendous Amount to Divide This Country’

Eric Trump spoke with Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs tonight and was immediately asked about Robert Mueller’s public remarks today.

Mueller spoke on the significant findings in his report and said if they felt President Donald Trump had not committed a crime, they would have said so.

The president’s son said, “I think the guy’s done a tremendous amount to divide this country. It wouldn’t take anybody two and a half years to come up with the fact that there’s no collusion, that there’s no obstruction.”

“He said today ‘I stand by everything in the report,'” he continued. “Albeit he just didn’t come out and say, ‘Guys, after two and a half years, there was no collusion and there was no obstruction.'”

“He was talking in code,” Trump added, before talking about his father’s successes and blasting the Democrats for putting on “clown shows.”

You can watch above, via Fox Business Network.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com