GOP Rep. Meadows Threatens Fireworks at Mueller Hearing: He ‘Better Be Prepared’

Republican Rep. Mark Meadows vowed to fiercely cross-examine Special Counsel Robert Mueller during his upcoming testimony, seeming to threaten an explosive hearing by saying the special counsel “better come prepared.”

Meadows was appearing on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News program Tuesday where he made the promise and accused Mueller of being cozy with Democratic congress members.

“Listen, it is not a good day for America but Bob Mueller better be prepared,” Meadows said “Because I can tell you, he will be cross-examined for the first time and the American people will start to see the flaws in his performance.”

Meadows is the chair of the conservative House Freedom Caucus and sits on the House Oversight Committee. He also accused Mueller of being friendly with Democrats because he got a “friendly subpoena.”

“It is a friendly subpoena and that should not surprise your viewers,” Meadows said.

“This particular special counsel, Bob Mueller, has been friendly to the cause from day one. What I find so disheartening is that Bob Mueller said it all, 445 pages, that is all I’m going to say and what has he been doing? He’s been courted by the other side so they can harass the president and keep all this narrative but honestly, there is nothing there,” Meadows continued.

Watch above, via Fox News

