A doctoral graduate at New York University denounced President Donald Trump as a “fascist” and endorsed a Palestinian-led campaign that advocates boycotting Israel during his commencement speech.

Steven Thrasher spoke Monday as part of a welcome address to graduates of NYU’s Graduate School of Arts and Sciences. Thrasher himself was graduating with a doctorate in American studies. Thrasher took time to praise his classmates for “fighting the good fight together.”

“Many of us have been together at Occupy Wall Street, and at Black Lives Matter protests, and marches against that fascist in the White House that would not allow 56 different countries to cross borders,” he said, referring to the travel ban enacted shortly after Trump entered office.

The ban was upheld in 2018 by the Supreme Court.

Thrasher also took time in his speech to praise other groups in the NYU community “for supporting the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement against the apartheid state government in Israel.”

The BDS movement is a campaign advocating the boycott of Israeli businesses and companies doing business in Israel over the ongoing conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

“This is what we are called to do … we must stand together to vanquish racism and Islamophobia and anti-Semitism and injustice,” Thrasher said.

Thrasher was named to an inaugural chair in social justice reporting at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism last summer.

Watch above, via NYU

