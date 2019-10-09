President Donald Trump has been vocal about his dislike of Fox News polls.

“Fox has changed, and my worst polls have always been from Fox,” Trump said on Aug. 18. “There’s something going on at Fox. I’ll tell you right now. And I’m not happy with it.”

Chances are the president really won’t be happy the network’s latest survey.

According to the new poll, released Wednesday night, more than half of registered voters nationally — 51 percent — believe the president should be impeached and removed from office. That’s a nine point increase from the last time Fox News posed the question to voters, back in late July. Forty-three percent remain opposed to the prospect of ousting Trump.

Trump’s approval rating took a hit in the survey as well. That number dropped two points, with 43 percent of registered voters approving of the president’s job performance (down from 45 last month), and 55 percent disapproving.

