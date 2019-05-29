Trump Denies Involvement in Hiding the USS John McCain: ‘I Was Not Informed’

President Donald Trump is denying involvement in hiding the USS John McCain.

The president tweeted Wednesday night following a Wall Street Journal report which drew swift condemnation from observers on both sides. The report detailed a White House effort to hide the ship named in honor of the late Arizona senator during the president’s recent trip to Japan.

Trump claimed that he knew nothing about “anything having to do with the ship” in his Wednesday night tweet.

“I was not informed about anything having to do with the Navy Ship USS John S. McCain during my recent visit to Japan,” Trump wrote.

I was not informed about anything having to do with the Navy Ship USS John S. McCain during my recent visit to Japan. Nevertheless, @FLOTUS and I loved being with our great Military Men and Women – what a spectacular job they do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019

The president’s feud with McCain dates back several years — with Trump continuing to swipe at the senator even after his death.

