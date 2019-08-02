President Donald Trump apparently backed off his tweet from this morning that appeared to mock the burglary of Rep. Elijah Cummings’ house, saying it wasn’t a “wise-guy tweet.”

The tweet itself was just really a repeat of what I heard over the news,” Trump said. “I know his house was robbed and I thought that was too bad.”

“That was really just — that was not meant as a wise-guy tweet,” the president said “His house was robbed. It came over the news at a certain moment last night and I had just mentioned it.”

Earlier this morning, Trump sent out a tweet referencing reports that Cummings’ house was robbed with the taunting exclamation “Too Bad!”

Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

The tweet earned him a rare rebuke from former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, who called the tweet “unnecessary.”

