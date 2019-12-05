As part of a monologue decrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) impeachment tactics, Tucker Carlson took a swipe at the Founding Fathers — calling them “a group of 18th century slaveholders.”

During his show opener on Thursday, Carlson played an excerpt from Pelosi’s news conference on Thursday morning in which she cited the Framers of the Constitution as part of her argument for impeaching President Donald Trump.

“A group of 18th century slaveholders, [Pelosi] assures us, would have been completely in favor of what she’s doing,” Carlson said — throwing to the clip.

In the soundbite, Pelosi said, “James Madison, the architect of the Constitution, warned that a president might betray his trust to foreign powers which might prove fatal to the Republic. Another founder, Gouverneur Morris, feared that a president may be bribed by a greater interest to betray his trust. He emphasized that this magistrate is not the king. The people are the king.”

“Uh-huh,” Carlson said, sarcastically. “So James Madison has given Nancy Pelosi’s his personal seal of approval. Remember that the next time Pelosi’s acolytes try to pull Madison’s statue off its pedestal for crimes against progressive orthodoxy.

“For a brief moment, the Founders of our country are useful to the Left, so they’re being presented as heroes. Enjoy it while it lasts.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

