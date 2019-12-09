Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade beat up on Chuck Todd for the “embarrassing” partisanship the NBC host supposedly displayed during his interview with Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Sunday.

Fox & Friends took time on Monday to note Jerry Nadler’s appearances on the Sunday news shows, including the one where the House Judiciary chairman told Todd “I don’t know” if the 2020 election will be fair if President Donald Trump is acquitted on impeachment. Kilmeade noted that Nadler’s interview with Todd was softer than the intense back and forth where Todd challenged Cruz for backing the dubious theory that Ukraine’s government interfered in the 2016 election.

“The most embarrassing thing to ever happen to Meet the Press,” Kilmeade scoffed. He went on to say Todd and Nadler “almost hug” at the end of their chat, “and then he has the yelling conversation with the Republican senator. This is three such weeks! I have never seen such partisanship!”

Kilmeade declined to note how Todd challenged Cruz’s argument that an anti-Trump op-ed from a former Ukrainian ambassador constitutes as election-meddling. There is still a lack of evidence to suggest that Ukraine engaged in a government-sanctioned campaign to interfere with the 2016 election, and the notion that they did was swatted down by numerous impeachment inquiry witnesses who decried that idea as a narrative to deflect from the actions of the Russians.

Watch above, via Fox News.

