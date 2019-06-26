As Fox & Friends talked about Robert Mueller‘s upcoming testimony before Congress on Wednesday, Brian Kilmeade said at one point that he doubts the special counsel really knows what’s in his report.

“I don’t think he knows the details of the report,” Kilmeade said.

“He better,” Steve Doocy interjected. “His name is on it.”

Kilmeade continued his point with “He is like the King of England on this; he assigns the people. They’re gonna say ‘Why are most of them Democratically affiliated? Aren’t you concerned about the perception if you hire people like that to do this job? Do you understand why some feel there was an agenda in there?'”

Kilmeade concluded by predicting that Mueller’s hearing will spiral out of control, saying “I sense this ping-pong could got other direction.”

Jedediah Bila responded that if Mueller doesn’t know everything about his report, he will by the time of his hearing since he’ll want to “make this his moment.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

