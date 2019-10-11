Fox & Friends Pushes Claim About Ukraine Whistleblower: ‘Absolutely’ Worked with Biden

Fox & Friends promoted a story on Friday claiming that the CIA whistleblower who filed a complaint against President Donald Trump “absolutely” worked with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden during the former vice president’s time in the White House.

“On Capitol Hill, there is a guessing game,” Fox News host Steve Doocy said of the whistleblower’s identity, which is still unknown. “There are a lot of people who think they know who this person is.”

“In fact, in the Washington Examiner yesterday had an item that said that apparently this whistleblower had a professional relationship with Joe Biden. They said that former CIA officer, given what is known about the whistleblower, he no doubt worked with Joe Biden when he was vice president,” Doocy added.

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt then chimed in to read off the Examiner article on Biden’s relationship with the whistleblower: “Absolutely no doubt they would have worked together.”

The claim was made by a former CIA official who spoke to the conservative paper and pointed to the whistleblower’s “work in the executive branch” as proof.

The Intelligence Community’s Inspector General Michael Atkinson has described to Congress a “professional tie” between the whistleblower and a 2020 Democratic candidate. While Atkinson deemed the complaint against Trump’s Ukraine call to be credible, he insisted that the whistleblower harbored “some indicia of an arguable political bias … in favor of a rival political candidate.”

