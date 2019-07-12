Fox’s Todd Starnes tells @IlhanMN and other immigrants to take a “one-way plane ticket back to whatever third world hellhole you came from” pic.twitter.com/QdDjX40bgQ — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) July 12, 2019

Fox News’ Todd Starnes told Rep. Ilhan Omar and other immigrants who find America “just doesn’t meet their standards of living” to take a “one-way plane ticket back to whatever third world hellhole you came from.”

“And don’t let the door hit ya where the good lord split ya,” Starnes added in the most cringey way possible.

Speaking on Starnes Country, Starnes’ show on Fox News subscription-based programming Fox Nation, Starnes called on viewers to stand up to the ‘Orwellian tactics’ of the leftist to defend liberty. “Otherwise, the culture jihadist will conquer the nation. ”

Starnes in the past has published articles decrying the “homosexual agenda of America.” He describes himself as “a gun toting, chicken-eating son of a Baptist.”

