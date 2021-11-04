Fox News’ Sean Hannity Blames Vaccine Hesitancy on Fauci, Biden, Harris, CDC, and NIH

Sean Hannity told Laura Ingraham that vaccine hesitancy in the U.S. is coming from Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and more.

Ingraham started the show toss by asking Hannity, “Do you think the resistance to the vaccine mandate is finally really happening?”

“To the mandate, not to vaccines, because a lot of people get the vaccine, that’s fine, but the mandate,” she said. “I feel it, I see it, and I’m excited by it, because it means that there is life out there in protecting freedom and conscience, freedom, all of us.”

Hannity, meanwhile, thinks he knows who’s really to blame for vaccine hesitancy:

At the end of the day, we’ve had the debate, and I really believe vaccine hesitancy came from Fauci, the CDC, the NIH, Joe Biden, Kamala, Jill Biden…

“All of it is because they’ve lied about natural immunity and a whole bunch of other things,” Ingraham remarked.

“Oh, you mean the science in Israel?” Hannity asked. “Oh, follow the science!”

“They refuse to, but they have their reasons,” Ingraham said.

The Centers for Disease Control released data last week concluding that while natural immunity does give people protection against future infections, unvaccinated people with natural immunity are more vulnerable than vaccinated people.

Among COVID-19–like illness hospitalizations among adults aged ≥18 years whose previous infection or vaccination occurred 90–179 days earlier, the adjusted odds of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 among unvaccinated adults with previous SARS-CoV-2 infection were 5.49-fold higher than the odds among fully vaccinated recipients of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine who had no previous documented infection (95% confidence interval = 2.75–10.99).

In July Hannity received attention for telling viewers to “take covid seriously,” but in that same show he raised questions about vaccine mandates.

A month later he said the vaccines are “not protecting many people.”(At the time a Fox News spokesperson told Mediaite he was referring to previous comments by the head of the CDC that vaccines cannot prevent transmission.)

Last month, on Hannity’s show, Lara Logan declared that the vaccine is “not really a vaccine.”

Fox has been criticized for anti-vaccine commentary from some hosts and commentators. After Neil Cavuto urged viewers to get vaccinated, network contributor Lisa Boothe pushed back on that message and said “there is a misplaced focus on the vaccine.” Days earlier Boothe boasted she would not get vaccinated.

