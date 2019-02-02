Jeanine Pirro Dubs Northam ‘Dr. Mengele’: ‘Moonwalk Your Butt Out of the Governor’s Mansion’

Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro dubbed Virginia Governor Ralph Northam “Dr. Mengele” in her latest open.

“Back to the dingbat governor, Dr. Mengele himself, who tried to justify an unjustifiable infanticide,” she said, referring to Northam’s comments on late-term abortion days before the latest photo controversy broke.

Pirro then turned to the governor’s changing story about the photo from his medical school yearbook that shows two people, one in blackface and one in a Klan robe and hood. Northam says even though the photo was on his page, it was not him.

“Are you stupid?” Pirro asked, referring to his shifting stories. “Politics, 101. If you apologize for something that everyone considers outrageous — and anyone else, by the way, would lose their job over it. Then you get up the next day and say it wasn’t me. You either fire your political consultant or change your meds. Are you schizo too?”

Then after noting that during today’s press conference Northam admitted he did don blackface for a dance competition so he could show off his Michael Jackson moves, the judge suggested that the governor either “moonwalk your butt out of the governor’s mansion” or simply “beat it.”

Dr. Mengele is a reference to the notorious Auschwitz physician who did inhumane experiments on the inmates, including children.

In the past, by the way, Pirro has also referred to other Democrats as “schizo.”

Watch above, via Fox News

