During his appearance before the House Intelligence Committee, special counsel Robert Mueller cleaned up part of his testimony regarding why he didn’t indict President Donald Trump for obstruction of justice.

Mueller drew the attention of political observers earlier on Wednesday when he told Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA) and the House Judiciary Committee that the reason he held back indictment was because of Office of Legal Counsel precedent saying sitting presidents cannot be indicted.

“The reason again that you did not indict Donald Trump is because of the OLC opinion stating that you cannot indict a sitting President, correct?” Lieu asked in that exchange.

“That is correct,” Mueller answered.

Later, when Mueller gave his opening statement the Intel Committee, he used his time to walk back his testimony and clarify his position with a referral to his special counsel report:

“I want to add one correction to my testimony this morning, I want to go back to one thing that was said this morning by Mr. Lieu who said ‘You didn’t charge the president because of the OLC opinion.’ That is not the correct way to say it. As we say in the report, and as I said at the opening, we did not reach a determination as to whether the president committed a crime.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com