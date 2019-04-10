Pelosi Bashes Willam Barr: He’s ‘Going Off the Rails’

Democratic leaders Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) ripped Attorney General William Barr for comments he made about the probe into Russian interference into the 2016 election.

The comments were made during a Congressional hearing this week.

Speaking from a Democratic party retreat in Virginia, Pelosi told reporters she was “dismayed” that Barr was “going off the rails.”

“Let me just say, I’m very, very dismayed and disappointed that the chief law enforcement officer of our country is going off the rails yesterday and today,” Pelosi told reporters, according to Reuters.

She added: “He is attorney general of the United States of America, not the attorney general of Donald Trump.”

Schumer also issued a statement via tweet with a similarly scathing rebuke.

“AG Barr admitted he had no evidence to support his claim that spying on the Trump campaign ‘did occur.’ AG Barr must retract his statement immediately or produce specific evidence to back it up,” Schumer demanded.

Perpetuating conspiracy theories is beneath the office of the Attorney General,” Schumer further scolded.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com