Schumer on Trump’s ‘Investigations’ Remark at SOTU: ‘He’s Scared. He’s Got Something to Hide.’

Sen. Chuck Schumer panned President Donald Trump‘s State of the Union speech on CNN Wednesday morning, telling New Day anchor John Berman he thinks the president is “afraid” of the investigations into him.

Berman asked the New York Democrat about one line from Trump that drew applause from Republicans and an eyeroll from Nancy Pelosi:

“An economic miracle is taking place in the United States and the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics, or ridiculous partisan investigations. If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation. It just doesn’t work that way.”

Schumer told Berman that “one of the functions of the Congress, the Article 1 section of government from the days of the founding fathers, was oversight of the executive branch.”

The Senate Minority Leader took issue with Trump’s claim that the many investigations surrounding him hinder his progress as a leader, saying that was like “holding the American people hostage.”

“You know what I think it shows John? He’s scared. He’s got something to hide. Because if he had nothing to hide he would just shrug his shoulders and let these investigations go forward. He’s afraid of them,” Schumer added.

Watch above, via CNN.

