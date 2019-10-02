Fox News’ Shepard Smith was stunned by President Donald Trump‘s wild press conference today and said it was on another level entirely.

Smith fact-checked a number of Trump’s comments today, including him saying he deserves to face his accuser when “whistleblowers’ identities are protected by federal law.”

Trump also said the transcript of his call was “word for word, comma for comma.” Smith said, “The White House reports officially it is not an exact verbatim transcript.”

As Smith brought on John Roberts, he started by saying, “President Trump just wrapped up an extraordinary news conference. John, that level I’ve never before seen.”

Roberts added, “That was something.”

He recounted how “testy” Trump got with Reuters’ Jeff Mason and what the president said about the House subpoenas and the new reporting on House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff.

At one point, Smith remarked, “You really can’t get past the tone and the rhetoric. It’s something you can’t miss, John, today watching the television. I wonder if you have any insight on how he’s doing. It feels like things have changed.”

Roberte said Trump clearly feels “deeply aggrieved” and feels that he did nothing wrong, bringing up the president’s “BULLSHIT” tweet today.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

