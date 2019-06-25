CBS Late Show host and frequent Trump critic Stephen Colbert poked fun at himself on Monday night when he mock-gagged while trying to praise President Donald Trump for not bombing Iran last week.

“Last Wednesday night, Iran shot down an unmanned US Drone, and nobody knew what President Trump was going to do, including President Trump because, according to officials, on Thursday night, the president approved a strike on Iran,” Colbert said. “As late as 7:00 P.M., planes were in the air and ships were in position, but no missiles had been fired when word came to stand down.

“So we were poised to start a war with Iran, but Donald Trump did the right thi—” Colbert said, before breaking off his sentence and pretending to be overcome with a violently ill reaction to his own comments complimenting Trump.

Colbert then took several seconds to “recover” before trying again.

“I’’m sorry. I’m not used to saying that sort of thing,” Colbert acknowledged, before restarting: “Trump made the correct moral–” then once again was supposedly overwhelmed.

After another long pause, where Colbert was bent over with his hands on his knees, he couldn’t help but land at least one punchline at the president’s expense.

“Point is, this is the first thing that Trump has ever ordered that he didn’t finish.”

Watch the video above, via CBS.

