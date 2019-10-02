Stephen Colbert Ridicules Ainsley Earhardt’s Confusion With ‘Explainsley to Ainsley’ Segment

Late Show host Stephen Colbert pointed and laughed at Fox & Friends Ainsley Earhardt Tuesday night in a remarkably harsh segment that ridiculed the morning show hosts admitted confusion over the many moving parts in the Trump-Russia scandal.

Colbert’s bit came in reaction to numerous “bombshell” reports surrounding the recent impeachment inquiry, which Fox & Friends took a remarkably jaundiced eye towards news items that, in the opinion of other news outlets, seem to pose a serious and existential threat to the Trump administration.

But Earhardt finds the story confusing and believes other Americans do too.

“I think this is too much in the weeds,” she opened, adding “first they are going after the president with impeachment, then they are going after Rudy Giuliani. Now it’s Bill Barr. And Americans are saying what? How are they all connected? Connect the dots for us? What are you talking about? It’s so much information.”

Colbert played this clip in mockery, before introducing a bit entitled “The Late Show’s Explainsley to Ainsley” which featured a blackboard and a super-simplified explanation that President Donald Trump asked Ukraine to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden.

Watch above CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com