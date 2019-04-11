Trey Gowdy Takes a Swipe at Rep. Swalwell’s Presidential Bid on Fox: ‘None of Your Viewers’ Will Care In a Year

Former South Carolina Congressman Trey Gowdy took a jab at presidential hopeful Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) as he was responding to his and other Democrats’ criticism of Attorney General William Barr on The Story with Martha MacCallum.

“I think that last voice was Eric Swalwell’s and for your viewers that don’t know who that is, that’s a member of the judiciary committee and intelligence committee from California, he’s running for president, which I’m sure none of your viewers are familiar with and they won’t be a year from now,” Gowdy said. “So he’s trying to get attention.”

“Nancy Pelosi said that Barr was off the rails, if anyone in the country would understand being off the rails, it would be Speaker Pelosi,” he continued. “This is a guy who was voice voted by the Senate. Democrats loved him. They thought he was an institutionalist, he was going to revive the Department of Justice. What they don’t like is what he summarized in the Mueller report. That’s what they don’t like. No collusion and we decided there is no obstruction of justice.”

Swalwell announced on Monday he was running for president during his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He is centering his platform to push for gun control in order to tackle gun violence.

